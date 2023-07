Trial of the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Frederick Nwajagu, for alleged terrorism, was stalled on Tuesday at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square. Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the case till July 5 due to the absence of defence counsel. The Department of State Services had on April 1 arrested Nwajagu, following Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper