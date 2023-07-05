The Anambra State government has faulted the position of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in the way it has handled the development concerning the University and Tertiary Matriculation Examination result presented by Mmesoma Ejikeme. In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, on Wednesday, saidinvestigation was still ongoing on Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Mmesoma: Anambra govt faults JAMB, sets up committee