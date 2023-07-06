Protesters under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisation and Political Parties for Good Governance on Thursday stormed the national secretariat of the European Union in Abuja to demonstrate against its report on the 2023 presidential election. The demonstrators, numbering over a hundred, marched from National Hospital to the EU office displaying several banners Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today JUST IN: Heavy security as pro-Tinubu protesters storm EU Secretariat