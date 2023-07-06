So This Happened (211) Reviews large consignment of petrol to hit Nigeria, death of UNIBEN student in Ekosodi river

In this episode of So This Happened, we reviewed the large consignments of petrol, being imported by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria. This consignment is scheduled to be delivered next week. We also reviewed the arrest of two students of UNIBEN, Samson Kennedy and Wilfred Emmanuel by the Edo State Police Command after Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today So This Happened (211) Reviews large consignment of petrol to hit Nigeria,...