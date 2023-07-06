Tinubu signs executive orders, suspends 5% excise tax on telecoms, others

President Bola Tinubu has signed four Executive Orders one of which is the suspension of the five per cent Excise Tax on telecommunication services and the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products. Among them is the The Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, which defers the commencement date of the changes contained in Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

