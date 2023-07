The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, today Friday, presented Staff of Office to ten out of 11 High Chiefs of Ibadanland elevated to beaded crown-wearing Oba, at the ancient Mapo hall, Ibadan, the state capital. The PUNCH had exclusively reported, on Thursday, June 22, that Makinde approved the elevation following the recommendation of Olubadan of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper