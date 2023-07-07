The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a pastor of the Gracious Covenant Church, identified simply as Pillar, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in the Ndele community, in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state. PUNCH Metro gathered that Pillars arrest followed a complaint by an in-law of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Rivers pastor impregnates 15-year-old female church member, proposes abortion