Anambra panel: Mmesoma admitted forging result JAMB





Embattled Anambra candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme has finally admitted to a panel of independent investigators set up by the Anambra State Government that she forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results, The PUNCH reports. In the report made available to Journalists in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Dr, Fabian Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper