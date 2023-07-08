UN panel demands release of Saudi women jailed for using Twitter

By
Headliners
-
0
2



Two Saudi women sentenced to decades in prison over social media use have been held arbitrarily and should be released, according to UN expert findings seen Saturday by AFP. The lengthy jail terms handed down last year to Salma al-Shehab and Nourah al-Qahtani, primarily over Twitter posts criticising the government, have heightened global scrutiny of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR