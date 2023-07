The Deputy Director General, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020, Engr. Gideon Ikhine has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress. In a letter of resignation addressed to the chairman, PDP Ward 7 (Ukpenu/ Ujolen/ Emuhi) Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government area and dated Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper