A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kehinde Soboyejo, called to testify against the victory of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, settled for cutlass as the object of his oath at the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abeokuta. Soboyejo, like three witnesses who appeared before the tribunal last week, said he would Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper