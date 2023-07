A student of Olive Crescent Scholars, Lasisi Ibrahim, Ogun State has emerged as the champion of the SMATHS-Kids Interschool Math and Science Competition. The SMATHS-Kids competition, organised by Apt Scholars Universal College, Otta, Ogun State promotes and celebrates the academic excellence of young minds in the fields of mathematics and science. It serves as a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper