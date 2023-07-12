Sit-at-home: Imo police arrest 26 suspected IPOB members

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 26 sit-at-home enforcers suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). They were reportedly apprehended on Wednesday after being accused of randomly shooting and attacking people celebrating a birthday in a hotel near Irete. The states Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, told journalists in Read More
