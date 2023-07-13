Be financially disciplined, NDIC urges students

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has advised students to be financially disciplined by embracing financial savings, budgeting habits, and developing at all times for a productive and better living. The NDIC Zonal Controller in Sokoto, Mr Umar Kaoje-Bello, gave the advice on Wednesday at a lecture organized by the corporation to commemorate 2023 Financial Literacy Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

