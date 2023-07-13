JUST IN: Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Makindes victory

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ibadan on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement against the March 18 victory of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. The APM had challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission declaration of Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner after polling 563,756 votes. The Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

