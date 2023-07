Former Governor of Edo State and Chairman of Class of 1999 Governors, Lucky Igbinedion, on Wednesday, in Abuja, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, saying palliatives are underway to soften the effect of the fuel subsidy discontinuance. Nigerians should wait patiently and believe in him that hes going to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper