Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday said the Tinubu-led administration was committed to educating the girl child to position them as key contributors to national development. President Bola Tinubu is fully and unequivocally committed to the girl-child education and gender empowerment initiatives, Shettima said when he received a delegation from the United Nations led by Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Tinubu committed to girl-child education, Shettima assures Mohammed, Malala