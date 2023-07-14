Experts advocate improved regulation of health institutions

By
Headliners
-
0
3



Experts in the health sector have called for improved regulations of health institutions for quality healthcare delivery in the country. They made the call at the Lunch and Learn stakeholders engagement meeting organised by the Clina-Lancet laboratories in Abuja on Thursday. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cedarcrest Hospitals, Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR