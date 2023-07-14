President Bola Tinubu on Thursday declared a state of emergency on food security as the Federal Government stepped up efforts to tackle food inflation following the removal of fuel subsidy. Tinubu also approved that all matters pertaining to food and water availability as well as affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Food shortage: Tinubu declares state of emergency, plans 500,000 hectares farmland