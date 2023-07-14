Makers of Dangote Salt and Seasoning, NASCON Allied Industries, has announced a proposed merger with two other companies, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Dangote Rice Limited. This was disclosed in a corporate notice filed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday indicating a closed period ahead of the companys next board meeting. The company said, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NASCON Allied Industries to merge with Dangote sugar, rice companies