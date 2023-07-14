The Chairman Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abubakar Suleiman, has declared that state houses of assembly in Nigeria have become financially autonomous. He disclosed that the countrys constitution had been successfully amended to provide financial autonomy for state houses of assembly. Suleiman who is also the speaker of the Bauchi state assembly Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
State legislatures now financially independent, says Conference of Speakers chairman