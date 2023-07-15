NUPRC boss canvasses preparedness against national disasters

The Chief Executive of Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe, has advocated adequate preparation against national disasters, including massive floods, to reduce impacts and damages in terms of loss of lives and property. Recall that the country is anticipating catastrophic flood disasters across many states this year, following the Nigeria Meteorological Agencys forecasts for Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Source: Punch Newspaper