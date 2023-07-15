Oyo govt releases timetable for public schools exam

The Oyo State Government has released the 2022/2023 academic session Basic Education Certificate Examination timetable for public schools in the state. This was announced by thePermanent Secretary of the Ministryof Education, Science and Technology, OlusanjoAdeniyi,on Friday. A statement by theDirector of Press and Public Relations, Ministryof Information, Culture and Tourism, Rotimi Babalola, on Saturday, said Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

