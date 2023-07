President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday, depart Abuja for Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities, the Regional Mechanisms, and the African Union Member States. As the Chairperson of ECOWAS, the Nigerian leader will join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper