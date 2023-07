Four persons have lost their lives while 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident involving a Foton bus at the Aiyetoro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday. Akinbiyi said Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper