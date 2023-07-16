No abandoned projects in Kaduna under El-Rufai Official

The Chairman of the Project Verification Committee in Kaduna State, Sabiu Sani, has said that no contractor collected money from the state government and abandon projects under the last administration of former governor Nasir El-Rufai. Sanis reaction in a statement titled: clarification on the statement credited to me regarding ongoing projects in Kaduna State, noted Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

