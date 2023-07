Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz has won the Wimbledon mens singles title for the first time by ending Novak Djokovics recent dominance with a stunning victory. The 20-year-old fought back from a nervy start to win 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 against the defending champion. It was a second major for Alcaraz following his US Open Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper