The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress, Senator Iyiola Omisore has been officially replaced with the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Festus Fuanter. Fuanter, who hails from Plateau State, officially assumes his new position as the acting national secretary on Monday. The announcement was made by the new Acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari,

Source: Punch Newspaper