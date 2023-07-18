A Lagos socialite simply identified as Benjamin Best AKA Killaboigram, has taken to social media to confess to murdering his girlfriend. According to the Killaboigram, he and the deceased, simply identified as Austa_XXO on Instagram, got into a heated argument that saw him eventually stabbing her to death before fleeing the scene. Killaboigram took to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today I mistakenly stabbed my girlfriend to death, socialite Killaboigram confesses