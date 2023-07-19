The House of Representatives is set to commence investigations into the non-remittance of revenues to the federation account by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. This followed the adoption of a motion Need to investigate the nonremittance of due taxes by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited into the Federation Account, moved by Uduak Odudo Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Reps to probe NNPCL over non-remittance of revenue