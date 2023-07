A popular Twitter doctor based in the United Kingdom, Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya has been exonerated by UKs Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service from rape allegations levelled against him by his former girlfriend friend, Dr Bolanle Aseyan. Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who is also Olufunmilayos lawyer in Nigeria, disclosed this in a post with screenshots of the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper