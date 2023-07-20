Senate proposes establishment of bitumen commission

By
Headliners
-
0
3



The Senate on Thursday set machinery in motion for diversification of the nations economy through bitumen development. To achieve this objective, the Senate is working on a bill that will help transform exploration and regulation. The bill sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC Ondo South), seeks to establish the Bitumen Development Commission for official regulation Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR