The founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), said on Thursday that Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, had been taking laudable steps by correcting the mistakes of past leaders and giving Ekiti people confidence in government. Babalola, who said the governor had ushered in a paradigm shift in governance, said, Within this Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper