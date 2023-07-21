RightCard Payment Services Limited, a Lemonade Technology Inc. subsidiary, is proud to announce that it has obtained an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This milestone achievement demonstrates Lemonade Technology Incs (LemFi) commitment to providing secure and efficient services while complying with the regulatory framework set by the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today RightCard Secures IMTO License from the Central Bank of Nigeria.