APC Chairmanship: Lukman writes APC governors, warns against Gandujes endorsement





The National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has written the Progressive Governors Forum to express his displeasure over its alleged choice of former Kano Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress. Lukman warned that such an endorsement would be unfair to President Bola Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper