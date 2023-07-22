IMPORTANT NOTICE: Sycamore Integrated Solutions Limited (SycamoreNG) Distances Itself from Imposter Get Loan

The attention of Sycamore Integrated Solutions Limited (SycamoreNG) has been drawn to news publications attributing a statement to the Federal Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) alleging that Sycamore Integrated Solutions Limited, being a registered Digital Money Lender (DML) on the Commissions approval list has been found to be one of the companies engaged inprohibited conduct, engaging Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today IMPORTANT NOTICE: Sycamore Integrated Solutions Limited (SycamoreNG) Distances Itself from Imposter Get...