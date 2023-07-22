NIM advises women on strategic partnership

By
Headliners
-
0
3



Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) has called on women in management and leadership positions to build alliances and strategic relationships to have competitive advantage and grow in their chosen careers. The call was made a the Women in Management and Leadership Conference titled Building alliances and strategic relationships which held in Lagos. The President and Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR