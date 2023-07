Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his 67th birthday anniversary. Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, praised Akeredolus commitment and dedication to the service of the Ondo State people, as well his great contribution and excellent leadership Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper