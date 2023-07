Gunmen on Friday night abducted a senior journalist and staff of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Port Harcourt, Mrs Priestba Nwokocha. Mrs Nwokocha, who is the Director of News in the corporation, popularly called Radio Rivers, was allegedly whisked away by the gunmen on the Ogonigba/Elelenwo Bridge leading to the old Slaughter Market in Obio/Akpor Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper