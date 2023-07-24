FG unveils four midstream, downstream oil sector regulations

By
Headliners
-
0
2



The Federal Government, on Sunday, announced the introduction of four additional regulations to address environmental and safety concerns in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector. It announced this through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in Abuja. It said the regulations were in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021. NMDPRA said The Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR