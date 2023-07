Davido Music Worldwide (*DMW) label boss, David Adeleke aka Davido, and his signee, Olamilekan Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, have caused a stir online sparking mixed reactions from netizens following the release of the latters new record, Jaye Lo. A 45-second clip of the new video posted Friday, on Instagram by Davido, has since got tongues Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper