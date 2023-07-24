Navy seeks new operating procedures, regulations to curb oil theft

By
Headliners
-
0
2



The Nigerian Navy has called for new standard operating procedures and regulations to stop oil theft in the country. The Navy also noted that setting ablaze vessels intercepted for engaging in crude oil theft and other illegal bunkering within the Nigerian maritime domain will continue until the standard operating procedures and other extant regulations are Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR