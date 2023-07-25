BREAKING: Drama as DSS, prison services tussle over Emefieles custody

A mild drama played out at the Federal High Court, Lagos between operatives of the Department of State Services and officials of Nigeria Correctional Service as they tussled over who keeps custody of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele. Emefiele was arraigned by the Federal Ministry of Justice for illegal possession of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

