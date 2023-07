The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Tuesday, arrested 81 suspects, 68 of whom have been convicted for various financial crimes in Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states, between January and July this year. Kano Zonal Commander, Farouk Dogondaji, spoke during an interactive session with the leadership of Kano Correspondents Chapel, Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper