PICTORIAL: Enugu residents protest against sit-at-home

By
Headliners
-
0
2



Some residents of Enugu State on Monday protested against continuous sit-at-home enforcement by the Indigenous People of Biafra in the state on Mondays. Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the residents were seen protesting against the illegal sit-at-home order, which they claimed has paralysed economic activities. One of the inscriptions read: We no longer meet Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR