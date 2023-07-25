The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has vowed to reclaim all refuse dumping sites converted to business premises within the metropolis. The governor stated this while inspecting the ongoing refuse evacuation exercise at the Shehu Kangiwa Square dumping site. He expressed dismay over the way and manner refuse dumping sites were turned into business Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Sokoto gov plans reclaiming refuse dump converted to businesspremises