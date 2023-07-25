The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdulrasheed NaAllah, says the institution recently dismissed two academic staff members over allegations bordering on sexual misconduct. The don also told our correspondent on Monday that the institution had designed a communication channel for students to report cases of sexual harassment and other unethical acts by lecturers. The PUNCH Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Two UNIABUJA lecturers dismissed for sexual harassment VC