The Federal Capital Territory Administration has flagged off the auditing of the remittance of statutory and non-statutory deductions from the payroll of workers from the year 2010 to 2022. The statutory deductions to be audited include taxes, pensions and insurance, while non-statutory deductions are employee contributions to cooperative societies and various welfare programmes. The Permanent Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today FCTA to audit remittances of workers payroll deductions