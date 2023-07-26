The Senate has confirmed the appointment of some members of the governing board of the North East Development Commission. The nominees confirmed by the Senate include the classmate of the former president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.), General Paul Tarfa (North East Adamawa), as chairman of the commission. The nominees were confirmed following their screening Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today JUST IN: Senate confirms Buharis classmate, others as NEDC board members