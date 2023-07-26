SEC to provide financing platform for commodities sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to provide a platform for selected players in the commodities trading ecosystem, the capital market and other relevant industry members to engage with mining companies on opportunities for accessing long-term funding in the Nigerian Capital Market. According to the Commission, this is part of the implementation of the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

